TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Major Shareholder China Investment Corp Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.87.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 123.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 328,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,140.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 263,601 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $4,995,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter worth $2,254,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 54.2% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 415,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 145,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

