Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Senior Officer Ryan Marr Sells 9,800 Shares

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at C$274,340.30.
CHW stock opened at C$13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$236.14 million and a P/E ratio of 11.31. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$8.78 and a 1 year high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 38.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.85.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
