Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Senior Officer Ryan Marr Sells 9,800 Shares

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Senior Officer Ryan Marr sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total value of C$137,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at C$274,340.30.

CHW stock opened at C$13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$236.14 million and a P/E ratio of 11.31. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$8.78 and a 1 year high of C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 38.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.85.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$37.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chesswood Group Limited will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesswood Group to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

