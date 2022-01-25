Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Scott Wolchko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16.

On Thursday, November 18th, J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $118.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.41.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

