InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) CEO Richard Dilorio Sells 33,519 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) CEO Richard Dilorio sold 33,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $516,527.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Dilorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Richard Dilorio sold 9,213 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $142,985.76.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $321.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.03. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 422.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

