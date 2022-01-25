Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Mathieu Savard Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Mathieu Savard sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$303,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,350.

OSK opened at C$4.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Osisko Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$2.33 and a one year high of C$4.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

