New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires New Holdings in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

NYSE ESMT opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23. Engagesmart Inc has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Engagesmart Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Engagesmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.