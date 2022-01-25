Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HT opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

