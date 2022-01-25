Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 328,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 319,669 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. Kirby has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

