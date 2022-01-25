ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.37). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.62.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 969,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 782,158 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

