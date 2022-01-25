Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,605,000 after buying an additional 453,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 735,096 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,730,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 350.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,561,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.85. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

