SG Americas Securities LLC Has $185,000 Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 109.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

