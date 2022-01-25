SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $192,000 Position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Del Taco Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TACO opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

