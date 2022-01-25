Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

