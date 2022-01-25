SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2,780.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

