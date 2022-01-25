SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $137,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

