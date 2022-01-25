HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,219 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in HubSpot by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total value of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Cowen boosted their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $794.96.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $465.07 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.78 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -280.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

