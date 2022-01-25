SG Americas Securities LLC Has $195,000 Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,103 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,724 shares of company stock worth $7,773,367. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

