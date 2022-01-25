ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $250.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $239.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA raised ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.13.

NYSE:RMD opened at $238.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.05 and a 200 day moving average of $264.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

