Netflix, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $16.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Truist Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $16.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.37. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $556.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $387.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

