Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.21

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.21 and last traded at $71.37, with a volume of 1708569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.