Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.75

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 2366632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTLO. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.16.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillos Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

