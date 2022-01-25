Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $70.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alcoa has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $64.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.