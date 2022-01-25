Comparing TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) & MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 8.70% 20.50% 8.43% MOGU -137.53% -8.36% -6.48%

This table compares TechTarget and MOGU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $148.38 million 16.09 $17.07 million $0.67 123.67 MOGU $73.63 million 0.38 -$50.06 million ($0.92) -0.35

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. MOGU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TechTarget has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TechTarget and MOGU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 0 2 6 0 2.75 MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A

TechTarget presently has a consensus target price of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.88%. Given TechTarget’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than MOGU.

Summary

TechTarget beats MOGU on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

