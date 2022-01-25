Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,000,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,610 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 451,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

