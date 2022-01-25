$0.26 EPS Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.22. Surgery Partners reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 49,064,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,608,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,162,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,529,000 after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 184,999 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

