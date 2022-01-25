Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BRLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $10.82 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,340,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

