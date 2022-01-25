Brokerages Anticipate Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.78. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $3.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $11.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

QRVO opened at $137.65 on Friday. Qorvo has a one year low of $129.47 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,124,000 after acquiring an additional 375,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.