Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arteris will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arteris.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

AIP opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98. Arteris has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $27.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arteris stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Arteris

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

