SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAIL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.46.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL opened at $40.30 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.