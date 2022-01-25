Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James cut their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.45.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 331,595 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,440,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,547,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.