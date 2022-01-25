FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $343.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.64.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $245.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.30. FedEx has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $32,659,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,031 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.