Unifi (UFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Unifi to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unifi alerts:

Shares of UFI stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $408.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.42. Unifi has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $30.94.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.