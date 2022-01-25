LifeVantage (LFVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. LifeVantage has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.830-$0.870 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
