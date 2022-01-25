Truist Financial Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after buying an additional 337,917 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,537,000 after buying an additional 84,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,560,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,684 shares of company stock valued at $846,244 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

