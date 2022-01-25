Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPLX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $31.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.83. Mplx has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $32.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Mplx by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

