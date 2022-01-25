Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.08.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Altice USA by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Altice USA by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Altice USA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 89.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

