AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Piper Sandler

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.06.

AON stock opened at $273.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a twelve month low of $202.32 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.66.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

