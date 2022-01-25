Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.17. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 649,252 shares trading hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,485 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

