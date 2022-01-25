Contrasting Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Camden National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Camden National and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50 Capital One Financial 0 6 14 0 2.70

Camden National presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.75%. Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $185.99, indicating a potential upside of 25.42%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Camden National.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Camden National pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camden National has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Capital One Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camden National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden National and Capital One Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $207.69 million 3.58 $59.49 million $4.71 10.64 Capital One Financial $31.64 billion 1.99 $2.71 billion $26.78 5.54

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Camden National. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 35.38% 13.18% 1.37% Capital One Financial 39.92% 19.85% 2.92%

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Camden National on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

