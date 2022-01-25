Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Mattel posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mattel.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of MAT opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. Mattel has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 22.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 54.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

