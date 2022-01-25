Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bit Digital Inc. is an emerging bitcoin mining company. Bit Digital Inc., formerly known as Golden Bull Limited, is headquartered in New York, U.S. “
Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $4.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Bit Digital has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $30.68.
Bit Digital Company Profile
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
