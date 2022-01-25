Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bit Digital Inc. is an emerging bitcoin mining company. Bit Digital Inc., formerly known as Golden Bull Limited, is headquartered in New York, U.S. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $4.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.20. Bit Digital has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $30.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $79,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the third quarter worth $92,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

