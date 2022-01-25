Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cisco’s performance is benefiting from strength in its product portfolio, customer segments and momentum in product order growth. Strength in Webscale business and solid uptake of switching solutions, especially Catalyst 9000 and Meraki offerings, along with robust adoption of the company’s subscription-based offerings were tailwinds. The company is benefiting from healthy uptake of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic. The buyout of Acacia Communications bodes well for the long haul. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Management cautioned that component shortages and ongoing supply chain issues are expected to persist in the second half of fiscal 2022 and bump up costs. This is likely to dent revenues and margin expansion.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $56.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

