First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Solar is investing heftily to boost production of Series 6 solar modules. It has plans to invest $1.3 billion to add 6.6 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2025. Such investment plans will enable it to fulfill its expanded manufacturing capacity targets, which should bolster its long-term growth. Moreover, the stock holds a solid financial position. Its current ratio came in more than 1. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. Unfavorable changes in import tariff for solar products might hurt the stock. A continuous shortage in the supply of polysilicon and a rise in the price of the same may hurt the stock’s performance in the near term.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.14.

FSLR opened at $77.93 on Monday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock valued at $307,454. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after buying an additional 602,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after buying an additional 488,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after buying an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

