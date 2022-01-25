Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.31.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $114.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.39. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.75. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $94.84 and a 52-week high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total transaction of $319,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $138,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,956 shares of company stock worth $4,836,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.