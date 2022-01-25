Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Truist Financial

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.98.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $20.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.96. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Plug Power by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,506,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,688,000 after buying an additional 484,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

