Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $105.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $86.69 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $100.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after purchasing an additional 815,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,997 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,182,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,210,000 after purchasing an additional 399,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

