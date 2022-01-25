Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $11.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Infinera from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. Infinera has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

