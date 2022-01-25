8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.55.

EGHT stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. 8X8 has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $77,948.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

