Imperial Oil (IMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of C$1.52 per share for the quarter.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$50.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$24.01 and a one year high of C$52.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. CSFB lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.93.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

