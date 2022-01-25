Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

